Encounter Something More

The SEEK 2019 conference in Indianapolis gathered 17,000 college students and lifelong mission track attendees, such as FOCUS alumni and parish leaders, to this biennial Fellowship of Catholic University Students event. More than 100 students came from Gonzaga University, Washington State University and Eastern Washington University, as did 13 diocesan and parish leaders from around the Spokane Diocese. Both Eastern Washington and Washington State University have had FOCUS the past several years and have sent students to SEEK in previous years. However, Gonzaga University attended SEEK for the first time in 2019.
The conference aims to take students and other attendees through a series of talks, both in general sessions and through breakout sessions, leading them programmatically from discussions of their identity as a son or daughter of God to encountering who Jesus is calling you to be; how to impact the world as a disciple; and finally being sent on mission. Each day started with Mass in the main hall, with all 17,000 in attendance and around 400 priests concelebrating.
Adoration was held every day, all day in a separate chapel, and opportunities for confession were frequent. The relic of St. John Vianney's incorrupt heart was also on display for veneration during SEEK. A signature event at major youth and young adult conferences has come to be a vigil prayer experience with adoration. All 17,000 again gathered in the main hall for two hours to pray before the Blessed Sacrament.
Father Mike Schmitz encouraged the attendees to not just care about sharing the Gospel; he implored them to care enough to act, saying, “Indifference is not caring enough to act.”