Diocese Celebrates Chrism Mass

On April 10, after a day of prayer for priests led by Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg, auxiliary bishop of Seattle, the diocese celebrated the annual Chrism Mass. Renovations to the nave of the Cathedral, including new pews, were finished just in time for this important Mass. The Chrism Mass features two important Rites: all the priests of the diocese renew their priestly promises and the Bishop blesses the holy oils for the year. The three holy oils, the Oil of the Catechumens, the Oil of the Sick and the Sacred Chrism Oil, will be used in every parish of the diocese. The oils will be used in the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, holy orders and anointing of the sick.