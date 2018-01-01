On February 11, 1858, a teenage girl by the name of Bernadette Soubirous witnessed an apparition from what she described as “a lady” at a grotto in Lourdes, France. These apparitions continued for nearly six months during which time the Blessed Mother spoke of the need for prayer and penance. For the past 161 years, millions of pilgrims have traveled to Lourdes to pray and to seek healing in the miraculous waters flowing from the grotto.
Some years ago, I began to cultivate a personal devotion to the Blessed Mother under the title “Our Lady of Lourdes.” This developed through pilgrimages I made with lay faithful and seminarians to Lourdes. My visits to the grotto in Lourdes have strengthened my vocation both as a priest and as a bishop. I have come to rely heavily on Mary’s prayers and guidance.
I believe we are blessed as the Church in Eastern Washington to have Our Lady of Lourdes as our patroness. In honor of Our Lady, the Cathedral hosts an annual Lourdes Novena for Healing beginning Feb. 3 and concluding Feb. 11 — the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes and World Day of Prayer for the Sick. My hope is that many of you will participate in the novena by either attending the services or through praying the novena prayer at home.
Let us entrust our needs and intentions for healing to the powerful intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes.