Death and Communion of Saints

PRAYER OF COMMENDATION
I commend you, my dear brother/sister, to almighty God, and entrust you to your Creator. May you return to Him who formed you from the dust of the earth. May holy Mary, the angels, and all the saints come to meet you as you go forth from this life. May Christ who was crucified for you bring you freedom and peace. May Christ who died for you admit you into His garden of paradise. May Christ, the true Shepherd, acknowledge you as one of His flock. May you see the Redeemer face to face, and enjoy the vision of God for ever. Amen.