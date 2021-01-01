Covid Dispensation

After consultation with the Priest Council, the bishops of the Northwest, and after reviewing the recent guidelines by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, I have decided that the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is no longer necessary. With widespread access to vaccine and a resulting drop in hospitalizations, we have moved beyond the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is to be reinstated throughout the Diocese of Spokane beginning with the Vigil Mass for Corpus Christi on June 5th. As has always been the case, those who have a serious reason are exempt from the obligation to attend. This includes those who continue to have significant fear of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are ill, living with significant health risk factors, or those who provide care for another individual who has serious health challenges.
Several parishes will continue to broadcast Sunday Mass through live-stream or other social media. Please note that the purpose of providing this service is for the benefit of the sick, homebound, imprisoned or those who are unable to attend Mass in person. For those able to attend, such broadcasts do not fulfill the obligation to attend Sunday Mass or other Holy Days.
It is most fitting that the obligation will be reinstated on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. This will conclude the Year of the Eucharist in the Diocese of Spokane and I trust that it will inaugurate a renewed sense of appreciation for this Sacred Gift as we go forward.
God does not need to be worshipped. We, however, need to worship God out of a profound sense of gratitude for all the gifts He has given to us. The obligation to attend Mass should not be seen as a burden but rather an act of love for the Lord. The Eucharist is a gift to us for personal and communal strength and, most importantly, for the salvation of souls. The Catechism of the Catholic Church reaffirms this gift and our need to respond: “Participation in the communal celebration of the Sunday Eucharist is a testimony of belonging and of being faithful to Christ and to his Church. The faithful give witness by this to their communion in faith and charity. Together they testify to God’s holiness and their hope of salvation. They strengthen one another under the guidance of the Holy Spirit” (CCC 2182).
I want to express my gratitude for your fidelity, flexibility and patience during the unprecedented restrictions we have had to endure over the past many months. Thank you.
I end by repeating the final paragraph from my Pastoral Letter on the Year of the Eucharist. It seems to be an appropriate expression of our desire to move ahead in hope as we prepare for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.
“Our fast is finally over, let us give thanks for the gift of the Most Holy Eucharist; let us go forth being Christ-bearers to the world. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us! Live Jesus in our hearts, forever!”
In Christ, Most Rev. Thomas Daly, D.D. Bishop of Spokane Queridos fieles del Este de Washington,
Luego de consultar con el Consejo Sacerdotal, con los Obispos del Noroeste, y luego de revisar los recientes lineamientos de los Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades, he decidido que ya no es necesaria la dispensa general de la obligación de asistir a la Santa Misa los domingos y los días santos de precepto u obligación. Con un acceso generalizado a la vacuna y con el resultado de una disminución de las hospitalizaciones, hemos superado lo peor de la pandemia del COVID-19.
La obligación de asistir a la Santa Misa los domingos y los días santos de precepto va a ser restablecida en toda la Diócesis de Spokane a partir de la Misa de la Vigilia de la Solemnidad de Corpus Christi el día 5 de Junio del 2021. Como siempre ha sido el caso, aquellos que tienen una razón seria para no asistir a la Misa, aún están exentos de la obligación de asistir a la Santa Misa. Esto incluye a aquellos que continúan teniendo un temor significativo de contraer el COVID-19, así como aquellos que están enfermos, que viven con factores significativos de riesgo para su salud, o aquellos que brindan atención a otra persona que tiene serios problemas de salud.
Varias parroquias continuarán transmitiendo la Misa Dominical a través de transmisión en vivo por las redes sociales. Tenga en cuenta que el propósito de prestar este servicio es en beneficio de los enfermos, de los que están en casa sin poder venir a Misa, de los encarcelados o aquellos que no pueden asistir a misa en persona. Para aquellos que puedan asistir, tales transmisiones de la Misa no cumplen con la obligación de asistir a la Misa Dominical o a otros días santos de precepto o de obligación.
Lo más apropiado es que la obligación sea restablecida en la Solemnidad del Santísimo Cuerpo y de la Santísima Sangre de Cristo. Esto concluirá el Año de la Eucaristía en la Diócesis de Spokane y confío en que inaugurará un renovado sentido de aprecio por este Don Sagrado de la Misa a medida que avancemos ya sin contagios.
Dios no necesita nuestra adoración. Sin embargo, nosotros si necesitamos adorar a Dios con un profundo sentimiento de gratitud por todos los dones que Él nos ha dado. La obligación de asistir a la Santa Misa no debe ser vista como una carga, sino más bien como un acto de amor para el Señor. La Eucaristía es un don para nosotros: para la fortaleza personal y comunitaria y, lo más importante, para la salvación de las almas. El Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica reafirma este don y nuestra necesidad de responder a ella: "La participación en la celebración común de la Eucaristía dominical es un testimonio de pertenencia y de fidelidad a Cristo y a su Iglesia. Los fieles proclaman así su comunión en la fe y en la caridad. Testimonian a la vez la santidad de Dios y su esperanza de la salvación. Se reconfortan mutuamente, guiados por el Espíritu Santo" (CIC 2182).
Quiero expresar mi gratitud por su fidelidad, flexibilidad y paciencia durante las restricciones sin precedentes que hemos tenido que soportar en los últimos meses. ¡Muchísimas gracias!
Termino repitiendo el último párrafo de mi Carta Pastoral sobre el Año de la Eucaristía. Parece ser una expresión muy apropiada de nuestro deseo de avanzar con esperanza mientras nos preparamos para la solemnidad del Santísimo Cuerpo y de la Santísima Sangre de Cristo.
"Nuestro ayuno finalmente ha terminado, vamos a dar gracias por el don de la Santísima Eucaristía; vamos a salir a ser portadores de Cristo al mundo. ¡Virgen de Lourdes, reza por nosotros! ¡Viva Jesús en nuestros corazones, para siempre!"
En Cristo, Nuestro Señor Obispo Thomas Daly, D.D. Obispo de Spokane