This Christmas, let us open our hearts to Jesus

by Bishop Thomas Daly

“For a child is born to us, a son is given us; upon his shoulder dominion rests. They name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father-Forever, Prince of Peace.” -Isaiah 9:5



The readings at Christmas Midnight Mass come from the prophet Isaiah and the Gospel of St. Luke. Scripture Scholars tell us that these words of Isaiah were written when everything was going wrong for Judah. A few verses before, the prophet speaks of a “people who walked in darkness” a reference to the world before the birth of Jesus Christ.Since last Christmas, there has been much darkness in our world ... violence, terrorism, natural disasters, the loss of so many innocent lives. And not just far away, but here in our own country, the devastating storms and the senseless killings in Las Vegas, New York City, and Texas.



Pope Francis often speaks of the Devil, as one who seeks to divide, not just nations but the small communities we call our parishes and families. We seem to have less in common with one another than ever before. Politicians, media experts and even clergy offer solutions but very often the approach avoids the issue at the heart of this violence and division: the lack of respect for life itself.



The Catholic Church has consistently taught that all life is sacred, from conception to natural death. The unborn child in the womb, the infirm, the aged, the poor, the refugee, the unwanted ... no one person has a life that matters more than the other. Sadly, the voices that often receive the most attention drown out this light and further the divide and fear in our country.



Still, we cannot forget the words spoken by the angel to the shepherds that first Christmas: “Do not be afraid.” Yes, there is much turmoil, but God reaches out to us in peace. His peace is an inner serenity, one that designates right relations with God and with people. This peace cannot be created by human effort alone. It is His gift and it is the gift of Christmas. God’s giving never changes. What changes is our openness to receive His Son, and our Savior, Jesus Christ.



In a reference to Christmas, St. Augustine wrote: “Christ is with us, but are we with Him?” In a few weeks, we will begin a new year and are given another opportunity to humbly reflect on the place the Prince of Peace” has in each of our lives. And each of us much ask ourselves: is there room in our hearts for the needy and the neglected? Let us pray for one another that we will allow His word and Sacraments to strengthen us so that we may be a people of light and hope and not darkness and despair. This Christmas, let us open our lives anew to Jesus and to all He wants to do through us. ￼

Esta Navidad, abramos de nuestras vidas a Jesús Por Obispo Thomas Daly

“Porque un Niño nos ha nacido, un Hijo nos ha sido dado, Y la soberanía reposará sobre Sus hombros. Y se llamará Su nombre Admirable Consejero, Dios Poderoso, Padre Eterno, Príncipe de Paz” -Isaías 9:5



Las lecturas de la Misa de medianoche de Navidad provienen del profeta Isaías y el Evangelio de San Lucas. Los eruditos de las Escrituras nos dicen que estas palabras de Isaías fueron escritas cuando todo iba mal para Judá. Unos pocos versículos antes, el profeta habla de un “pueblo que andaba en tinieblas”, una referencia al mundo antes del nacimiento de Jesucristo.Desde la última Navidad, ha habido mucha oscuridad en nuestro mundo ... la violencia, el terrorismo, los desastres naturales, la pérdida de tantas vidas inocentes. Y no sólo muy lejos, sino aquí en nuestro propio país, las devastadoras tormentas en Texas y los asesinatos sin sentido en Las Vegas y la ciudad de Nueva York.



El Papa Francisco a menudo habla del diablo, como alguien que busca dividir, no solo a las naciones, sino a las pequeñas comunidades que llamamos nuestras parroquias y familias. Parece que más que nunca hoy tenemos menos en común entre nosotros. Los políticos, los expertos en medios de comunicación e incluso el clero ofrecen soluciones, pero muy a menudo el enfoque evita el problema de fondo del porqué de esta violencia y división: la falta de respeto por la vida misma.



La Iglesia Católica constantemente ha enseñado que toda vida es sagrada, desde la concepción hasta la muerte natural. El niño dentro del vientre materno, el enfermo, el anciano, el pobre, el refugiado, el no deseado ... ninguna persona tiene una vida que importe más que la otra. Tristemente, las voces que a menudo reciben la mayor atención ahogan esta luz y amplían la división y el miedo en nuestro país.



Aun así, no podemos olvidar las palabras que el ángel pronunció a los pastores en la primera Navidad: “No teman”. Sí, hay mucha agitación, pero Dios se comunica con nosotros en paz. Su paz es una serenidad interior, una que designa relaciones correctas con Dios y con las personas. Esta paz no puede ser creada solo por el esfuerzo humano. Es su regalo y es el regalo de la Navidad. El dar de Dios nunca cambia. Lo que cambia es nuestra apertura para recibir a Su Hijo, y a nuestro Salvador, Jesucristo.



En una referencia a la Navidad, San Agustín escribió: “Cristo está con nosotros, pero ¿estamos con Él?” En unas pocas semanas, comenzaremos un nuevo año y tendremos otra oportunidad para reflexionar humildemente sobre el lugar que el Príncipe de la Paz tiene en cada una de nuestras vidas. Y cada uno de nosotros debemos preguntarnos: ¿Hay lugar en nuestros corazones para los necesitados y desatendidos? Oremos unos por otros para que permitamos que su Palabra y sus sacramentos nos fortalezcan para que podamos ser un pueblo de luz y esperanza y no de oscuridad y desesperación. Esta Navidad, abramos de nuevo nuestras vidas a Jesús y a todo lo que Él quiere hacer a través de nosotros. ￼

