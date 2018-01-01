Celebrating and Supporting our Catholic Schools

"The values found in a Catholic education are far-reaching. Every community in our diocese benefits from the strength and health of our Catholic schools." Bishop Daly
Catholic Schools Week allows Catholic schools and parishes that host schools every year to celebrate the work of these fine institutions. So many of the lay people in the pews, parish staff and pastors were formed in and benefitted from Catholic schools.
That formation continues to impact their lives, and the lives of those in their communities. Catholic schools benefit every corner of our diocese in some way. As a diocese, we are thankful for our many schools, several of which have waiting lists for admissions. Bishop Daly, who served as an educator and administrator in Catholic schools for nearly two decades, knows that our schools are one of our treasures as a local Church.
Not only should every Catholic be able to celebrate our schools, but we are all blessed the diocese is encouraging all the faithful of Eastern Washington to renew their commitment to our schools. During Catholic Schools Week 2019, and in future years, the diocese will take up a collection to support projects and essential endeavors in the schools of our diocese. The Second Vatican Council called out the need for the Church to stand with our schools and educational endeavors as a Church. Providing education is an essential part of the Church's mission. The formation of young people is critical.
"Holy Mother Church must be concerned with the whole of man's life, even the secular part of it insofar as it has a bearing on his heavenly calling. Therefore, she has a role in the progress and development of education." (Gravissimum Educationis)
Our local Catholic schools have a tremendous academic record and grow students in the faith. One of the frequent concerns of any school principal, teacher or parent at any school is: "Are we doing enough to keep our kids safe?" In the initial year of the Catholic schools collection, the funds will be directed to support and supplement ongoing school safety improvements. Monies collected will help with security training, safety plans, cameras, security doors and windows and safety equipment.