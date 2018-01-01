Catholic Foundation Board Marketing Committee

• Advertising in select print media, including The Spokesman-Review, Spokane Journal of Business andWalla Walla Union Bulletin;
• Sponsoring radio ads on Holy Spirit Radio and Walla Walla Catholic Radio;
• Including Catholic Foundation highlights in church bulletins; and
• Providing sponsorships to Catholic parish and school auctions and similar events.
The Marketing Committee is using the principles of promotion, including market segmentation, or creating subgroups based on common interests. With the goal of enhancing the look and feel of the foundation’s presentations, the committee is updating and expanding all branding materials, including a new logo. These resources and tools will serve to enrich meetings I hold with pastors and their ( finance) councils.
The first endowment was established in 1981; the most recent one was set up in December 2018. Since the Marketing Committee began its strategic initiatives, five new endowments have been established and thousands of dollars have been added to existing endowments.
The Catholic Foundation, established in 1981, has grown substantially since its beginning. Currently, the Foundation holds about 210 accounts, the vast majority of which benefit schools, parishes, organizations and groups in the Spokane Diocese. In more than a few cases, some ministries receive funds from more than one endowment. Many endowment funds are named funds: they are set up to honor or to memorialize a person(s). See below for the Foundation’s most recently created memorial fund.
“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” (Prv 31:31)
Ross and Patsy Mounsey from St. Augustine Parish recently established the Sister Celine Steinberger, SNJM Memorial (Endowment) Fund. Sister Celine was a longtime member of the Catholic Foundation Board and served on its Marketing Committee. Sister Celine, development director for the Sisters of the Holy Names, had a keen appreciation for the Catholic philanthropic community. This new endowment will ensure that Sister’s faith and spirituality of giving will be remembered always.
To contribute to the Sister Celine Steinberger, SNJM Memorial Fund, send a check payable to the CATHOLIC FOUNDATION to Sr. Mary Tracy at PO Box 1484, Spokane, WA, 99210. All gifts are acknowledged.
Applications in English and Spanish will be posted on the Catholic Foundation’s website by Jan. 30, 2019. Applications will also be sent to pastors, both electronically and through regular mail. Each application should meet the following three criteria. The applicant must be:
A religious, educational or charitable work a affliated with the Catholic Church.
Located within the geographic area served by the Catholic Diocese of Spokane.
Listed in the Official Catholic Directory or have a tax-exempt status as a 501(c) (3) entity.
Beginning this year, an accountability report for a grant received last year (2018) is included in the application. If you are submitting an application and you received a grant last year, please complete the accountability report as part of your application.