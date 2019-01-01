Busy Summer and Fall at Bishop White Seminary

What do a giant beach ball, garden flowers, s’mores, upholstery fabric and a five-gallon milk refrigerator have in common?
These are just a few things that the Office of Vocations has been “juggling” this summer!
On June 10 the seminarians and volunteers from the Knights of Columbus toiled in the seminary’s flower beds, planting hundreds of lovely flowers. The seminary purchased the bedding plants using donations from the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Serra Club of Spokane.
Thirty-five young men gathered June 24-27 at Pinelow Park for Quo Vadis Days. This year’s theme was “Domine, Ut Videam!” (“Lord, that I might see!” – Lk 18:41). Father Barnett, priests of the diocese, seminarians and young high school men participated in four days of prayer, fun, and fellowship, with plenty of good food (and s’mores). Most importantly, these young men learn how to distinguish God’s voice from the conflicting and often contradictory voices all around them, and spend many hours in prayer asking the Lord where He is leading them.
As noted in last month’s article, Bishop White Seminary will be at record capacity, with 23 young men living, praying, studying and discerning a call to the holy priesthood. To prepare for the full house, Father Barnett and the staff are in full swing: purchasing a 5-gallon refrigerated milk dispenser(!), ordering beds, dressers, desks, reupholstering worn but still sturdy student chairs, and much more. Thank you for your ongoing prayers!
Finally, the Melchizedek Project, a discernment group for young men in high school, begins on Sept. 8, 2019, at 5:30 pm. Look for updates at our website www.spokanevocations.org.