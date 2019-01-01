At the end of June, we were incredibly blessed with the installation of our donor wall and local artist Ben Joyce’s original artwork! The donor wall represents the abundance of gratitude we feel for everyone who supported our “Building The Future” capital campaign. As for Ben’s incredible creation, “The inspiration of this piece comes from the exuberant life and energy of the St. Aloysius community,” he said. “The activity throughout this piece represents the diversity of the people coming together and creating the beautiful glow that makes the St. Al’s family.”