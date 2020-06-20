Statement on T. Bradley's Recent Public Appearances

(June 20, 2020) A recent news article published in the Spokesman-Review highlighted the fact that a suspended priest of the Diocese of Spokane, Theodore Bradley, continues to present himself as a priest in good standing – using the title “Father” and wearing clerical garb. It has been clearly communicated to the 94 year-old Bradley that he is to refrain from presenting himself as a priest. Bishop William Skylstad initially removed Theodore Bradley from priestly ministry in 1994 after an accusation of sexual misconduct by a teenage girl which was investigated and deemed credible. Using the 2002 newly created provisions of the US Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, Bishop Skylstad permanently removed Bradley from ministry that same year. This penalty means that Bradley is not to present himself as a priest, he cannot publicly celebrate the sacraments, nor may he wear priestly garb. The 2002 penalty included the order that Bradley live out the remainder of his life in private prayer and penance. Theodore Bradley was once again reminded of these severe restrictions in a 2011 letter written by Bishop Blase Cupich. After my installation as Bishop of Spokane I took the opportunity to remind Bradley of these restrictions as well.