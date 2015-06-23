Bishop William Skylstad to receive National Volunteer of the Year Award from Catholic Charities USA

Bishop William Skylstad, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Spokane, has been selected as one of two recipients of the 2016 National Volunteer of the Year Award from Catholic Charities USA.

According to CCUSA, the award is given “to a volunteer who provides outstanding service, advocates for those being served, and encourages people of good will to do the same.”

In a letter to the bishop announcing the award, Dominican Sister Donna Markham, President and CEO of CCUSA, called Bishop Skylstad “an exceptional model of service.”