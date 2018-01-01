Bishop White Seminary Continues to Grow

The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is proud to claim Bishop White Seminary, a vibrant and thriving college Seminary, among its many ministries. Enrollment is growing, with seminarians being sent from eight dioceses. The Seminary was founded in 1954 by Bishop Bernard J. Topel, who named it for his predecessor, Bishop Charles White. Its mission is to provide integral, initial formation for men discerning a vocation to the diocesan priesthood, foster the ongoing formation of the clergy, and help generate a culture of discernment in the Diocese of Spokane.
Bishop White is the only college seminary in Washington State, and one of only two on the West Coast. Ever since Bishop Daly was assigned to the Diocese of Spokane, ensuring the strength and stability of the seminary has been a pastoral priority. This emphasis is bearing fruit: enrollment has jumped from four to 14, and the number of dioceses sending men to be formed here has jumped from two to eight in just under four years.
Indeed, in light of the horrific accounts which have flooded the news, providing a solid program of priestly formation is one of the Church throughout the world today.
The current Rector, Father Daniel Barnett, is well aware of the challenges. “Parents are concerned that their sons be safe. They want to know that their sons will receive good, solid formation so that they can understand and embrace God’s will for them. At Bishop White, there is no tolerance for abusive behavior.”
He adds, “The Church needs priests ‘after the heart of Christ' who are willing and able to lay down their lives for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, men who will be fathers to the people of God. It therefore needs seminarians who are capable of authentic self-gift. Our program is aimed to help young men grown in healthy, chaste masculinity, characterized by self-discipline and generosity of heart.”
Please continue to pray for more holy vocations to the priesthood!