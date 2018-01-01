The Catholic Diocese of Spokane’s radio show, Bishop and the Vicars, is gaining broader regional attention as it kicks off season three. Bishop Thomas Daly converses with the three vicars of the diocese: Father Darrin Connall, Father Brian Mee, and Father Pat Kerst. They talk about faith, life, and challenging issues of the day — always keeping in mind the joy our Faith inspires.
Broadcast of Bishop and the Vicars radio show is being expanded to include all Sacred Heart Radio stations. It can be heard locally in Spokane at AM 970 and FM 106.1, Sundays at 8:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. The show can also be found on Apple Podcasts.