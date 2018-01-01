Advent and Christmas Stories

by Sarah Bartel

The Donkey’s Dream, by Pacific Northwest artist Barbara Helen Berger, is a lush, luminous telling of the Christmas story that emphasizes Mary’s powerful feminine role. I consider it one of the best picture books of all time. I frequently give this title as a gift, and I’ve been known to pull our own copy off our shelf if I don’t have time to order a new one. To prevent this, my children have inscribed our own copy “From the Bartels to the Bartels.”

The Friendly Beasts is a beloved classic tale of the barnyard animals' gifts to the Christ-Child; many illustrators have their own versions. It's sweet and makes a great baby gift.

The Huron Carol, illustrated by Frances Tyrell, was written by St. Jean de Brebeuf, a North American Martyr. He situated the Christmas story among the Hurons he evangelized. The result is lyrical and evocative.

The Night of Las Posadas, The Lady of Guadalupe , The Legend of the Poinsettias , and The Clown of God , all written and illustrated by Tomie de Paola, belong on every Catholic family's shelf.

Brigid's Cloak: An Ancient Irish Story by Bryce Milligan follows the shepherdess child Brigid as she is transported in prayer to first century Palestine, just in time to help at Jesus' birth.

Christmas Tapestry by Patricia Polacco, set in Detroit, connects a holocaust survivor with a Protestant pastor when she recognizes his second-hand liturgical tapestry as her wedding canopy from the old country. I dare you to read aloud this book to your five-to-nine year olds without choking up.

The Christmas Menorah: How a Town Fought Hate, by Janice Cohn, D.S.W. is based on the inspiring true story of how Billings, MT fought antisemitism. My husband and I know one of the side characters from our college days at Gonzaga.

Christmas in the Great House, Christmas in the Quarters by Patricia C. McKissak contrats the lavish celebrations of the plantation owner's family with what celebration could be had among their slaves.

Tabitha's Travels and Jotham's Journey by Arnold Ytreeide were gifts to our family from my friend Barbara of St. Mary Magdalen parish in Everett, WA. These gripping Palestinian children's adventures take the readers through the Advent season to a Christmas climax by reading one short chapter a day.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever , by Barbara Robinson, follows the hilarious takeover of a proper church pageant by the uncouth Herders kids, who are as rough and socially isolated as the Bethlehem shepherds must have been. This is my teenager's favorite Christmas story.

Christmas Day in the Morning , by Pearl S. Buck, illustrated by Mark Buehner, presents the heartwarming tale of a farm boys' sincere gift of self for his stern, hardworking father, whose love he finally sees.

The Gift of the Magi, by O. Henry, illustrated by P.J. Lynch, is another Bartel family favorite. Eminently giftable.

Truce, by Jim Murphy, presents the true story of the WWI Christmas truce in the trenches for 9-12 year olds.

Every year of their childhood on the Feast of St. Nicholas, Dec. 6, my friend Rebecca’s children awoke to a stack of rectangular wrapped gifts next to their shoe. St. Nicholas always brought them books. On Christmas we celebrate the Word Made Flesh. Why not savor beautiful words from great stories during this Advent and Christmas season to prepare your heart—and the hearts of those in your family—to receive the Word with joy?Sharing Christmas stories a simple way to make the home feel “Christmassy” all the way through the Christmas season’s January wrap-up, even after you’ve taken the tree down.Whether you’re setting the expectant tone of Advent in your own domestic church or gifting your godchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, or neighbors, here is an annotated, opinionated list of treasured tales.Sip some hot chocolate, light a few candles, and read--or wrap up and gift—inspiring Christmas stories!