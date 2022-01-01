Statement Regarding Rev. Tomás Vázquez

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, a Diocese of Yakima priest, Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested by the Kennewick Police Department following an investigation of an alleged rape that occurred on Aug. 19-20, 2022. Vázquez is currently detained in the Benton County Jail.
The alleged victim, a woman in her 30s, told the Diocese of Yakima that she was invited to the priest’s Kennewick residence for dinner the night of the incident. After she reported the incident to Kennewick Law Enforcement, Benton County Detectives began the investigation process.
In April 2020, following his time at St. Joseph in Kennewick, in the Diocese of Yakima, Vázquez was granted a sabbatical to study Biblical language in Jerusalem. Vázquez was unable to travel to Jerusalem due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
On Sept. 1, 2021, Vázquez was permitted by Bishop Tyson to minister at St. Patrick in Pasco.
On Aug. 21, 2022, the Bishop of Yakima, Most. Rev. Joseph Tyson informed the Bishop of Spokane, Most. Rev. Thomas Daly of the allegations against Vázquez. The Yakima Diocese began regularly monitoring Vázquez while law enforcement began their investigation. The Yakima Diocese followed direction from the Benton County Detectives and Kennewick Law Enforcement to withhold statements until the investigation had concluded, to avoid interference with the investigation process. The Spokane Diocese followed the example of the Diocese of Yakima, via Benton County Detectives and Kennewick Law Enforcement to withhold statements until the investigation had reached its conclusion.
On Aug. 29, Bishop Tyson formally removed Vázquez from ministry while the investigation continued. Bishop Daly received the Precept for Recall and a Suspension of Ministerial Duties document regarding Vázquez from Bishop Tyson. Bishop Daly immediately sent Vázquez a notice of removal from ministry and from the Spokane Diocese.
After the investigation concluded, Vázquez was arrested by the Kennewick Police Department on Sept. 7 and detained in the Benton County Jail until further notice. Following the arrest, Bishop Daly communicated his pastoral concern to the parish and school community of St. Patrick in Pasco.
For additional details and information please contact the Yakima Diocese chief of staff, Msgr. Robert Siler at (509) 965-7117 or at robert.siler@yakimadiocese.org
