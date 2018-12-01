A good steward prepares

The entire 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew is dedicated to the topic of being ready: “For you know neither the day nor the hour.” (Mt 25:13)
Jesus devotes much time to this topic because there is nothing of greater importance than to have our souls ready for our passing from this life. This is a pressing need, since we do not know when the Lord will call us home.
Throughout the liturgical year, the Gospels call us: to be open to receiving what Our Lord has for us; to care for what he has entrusted to us; and to be generous, as he has been generous to us. It is during Advent, when the Gospels focus precisely on the topic of being prepared, that we are reminded to “stay awake” and “be ready.” During the penitential season of Lent, we are called to be ready from a different angle. This is when we hear about overcoming temptation, the power Jesus has in expelling evil from our lives and our need to repent and return to the Father. We hear of the victory we have through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.
Preparing our souls for this “day” and “hour” is a priority. Good stewards prepare for the other items that accompany death by asking themselves a few simple questions. Have I prepared my living will where medical decisions made on my behalf are in accordance with Catholic teaching? Will my estate be distributed according to my wishes? Can I be assured of a proper Catholic Mass and Catholic burial?
When one is prepared for his or her end of life, with clear instructions already in place, surviving loved ones are much less likely to experience conflict and stress. When the burden of making decisions under duress is lifted, our survivors have time for proper prayer and necessary grieving. Depending on one’s age and state of health, he or she may not always think about these things; and when we do think of them, we often procrastinate and push the decisions off to address "later.”
A good steward will take all of this into consideration as he or she accepts the truth of Jesus’ words: “(Y)ou know neither the day nor the hour.”
To help individuals and families with this preparation, the Diocese of Spokane is collaborating with the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Washington and Holy Cross Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services to host an End of Life Planning Seminar. The seminar is Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m.-10:15 a.m., at St. Thomas More Parish in north Spokane. There is no charge and breakfast pastries will be provided. Guest speakers include Father Darrin Connall, vicar general of the Diocese of Spokane; Peter Moye, estate planning attorney; and Rick McLean, executive director of Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services. Topics to be included: end of life issues; preparing your will and estate; and planning your funeral and burial. To register for this event, please contact Shannon Kestell at the Catholic Diocese of Spokane at skestell@dioceseofspokane.org or 509.358.7343.